Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,714,000 after purchasing an additional 188,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 66,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

