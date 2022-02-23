Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 8,778 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 774.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

