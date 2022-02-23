Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 670.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. 132,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.