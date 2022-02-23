Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

