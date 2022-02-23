Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 19,155 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 3,176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 343,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 18,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,156. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

