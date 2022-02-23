Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 632 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 191,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,743,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 269.4% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 337.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344,094. The company has a market capitalization of $583.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.