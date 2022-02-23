Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $94,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

