Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 235.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $109,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

