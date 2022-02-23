Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,316 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $98,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

