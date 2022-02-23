Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $104,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

