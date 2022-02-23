Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 38,312 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $120,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

