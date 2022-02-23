Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 571,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 2U were worth $102,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

TWOU stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

