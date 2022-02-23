Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 81,985 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. 52,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,640. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.