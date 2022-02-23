Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

