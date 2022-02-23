Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,332.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. 52,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,658. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.