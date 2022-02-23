Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.38

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.38 and last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 104558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

WDO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

