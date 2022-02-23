Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 14th

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2537 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

WFAFY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

