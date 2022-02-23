Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17.
Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WPX)
