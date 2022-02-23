Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. 9,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

