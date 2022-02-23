Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

