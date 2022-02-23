Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
