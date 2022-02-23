Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Westpac Banking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Westpac Banking by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.