Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

