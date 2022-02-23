Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

