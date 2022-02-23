Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

