William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $161.77 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $99,613,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kadant by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

