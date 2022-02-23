Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

