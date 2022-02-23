Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

