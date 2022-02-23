Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,811. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

