WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.