Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,633.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($74.12) to GBX 5,300 ($72.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

