Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 19,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,797. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

