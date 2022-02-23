Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,685 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Woodward were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.