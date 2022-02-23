Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WK traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. 16,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

