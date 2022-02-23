Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

