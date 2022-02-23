Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.59, but opened at $87.00. Workiva shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 16,103 shares trading hands.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

