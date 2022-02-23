Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Worley stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

