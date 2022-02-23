Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $93.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

