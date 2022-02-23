XMON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $29,970.24 or 0.79344084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and $4.31 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

