Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Y stock opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$11.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$382.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Y has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.