Yellow Road 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,976.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $303,370.63 and $9,976.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.55 or 0.06977141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,546.71 or 1.00658396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

