Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,915.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

