Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

