Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.43. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

