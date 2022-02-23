Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

