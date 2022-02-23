Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRNT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 35,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,685. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

