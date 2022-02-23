Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $16.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 1,672,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

