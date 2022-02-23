Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $157.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.