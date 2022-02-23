Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will post $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 21,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,521. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.
About Arvinas (Get Rating)
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
