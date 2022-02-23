Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will post $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 21,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,521. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

