Zacks: Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLBS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

