Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 25,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,419. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $692.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

